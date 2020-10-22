Rebecca's Ending Explained: Read Ahead To Know What Happened To Maxim In The Film

British horror-thriller Rebecca has been making waves on social media. The movie is widely loved by the audiences because of its storyline and the performances delivered by the movie’s cast. The movie released on Netflix on October 21, 2020. Rebecca is a movie adaptation of the novel that goes by the same name written by Daphne du Maurier.

The storyline of Rebecca is gripping and keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the movie. One particular element that is making noise on social media is what happened to Maxim in Rebecca’s ending. Read ahead to know Rebecca’s ending.

Also read | 'Tremors: Shrieker Island' Star Michael Gross Shares His Piece Of Mind On Burt's Death

Here is everything one needs to know about Rebecca’s ending

What happened to Maxim at the end of Rebecca? Spoiler alert!

The ending of the movie was very different from what is written in the novel by Daphne du Maurier. The movie ends with Maxim and the second Mrs de Winter carrying on with their lives. They settle down in Cairo.

Also read | It Follows Ending Explained: Here's What Happened In The Terrifying Last Scene

It was Maxim who had killed his wife. He shot her in a fit of rage after she told him that she had conceived a child out of wedlock. But the truth was that she had a terminal tumour and only had a few weeks to live.

Maxim then threw the body of his first wife which was later discovered by a group of sea-divers. Maxim was seen telling his second wife that he had hated his first one immensely. She always had a string of lovers even after marriage.

Also read | 'I May Destroy You' Ending Explained: 'Ego Death' Episode Explores Three Different Avenues

Mrs Danvers, the head housekeeper of Manderley, did not accept the second wife of Maxim de Winter wholeheartedly. She had grown extremely fond of the first Mrs de Winter. Even after her death, she believed that the first Mrs de Winter still lived and breathed in Manderley’s walls.

Also read | 'Rebecca' Ending Explained: Find Out What Happens To Mrs Danvers In The Ben Wheatley Film

After Mrs Danvers set fire to the Manderley house, Maxim and his second wife were seen walking away from the ashes of the house. This symbolised that both were ready to start a new life with each other. Hence, they settled down in Cairo. She then jumped in the water and committed suicide. The suicide was not a part of the novel but was added in the movie.

Watch Rebecca's trailer here:

Image courtesy- @simply.armie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.