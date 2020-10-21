'Rebecca' Ending Explained: Find Out What Happens To Mrs Danvers In The Ben Wheatley Film

British romantic thriller, Rebecca premiered on the silver screens on October 16, 2020. However, the film was also digitally released on Netlfix on October 21. The Ben Wheatley directorial is based on Daphne du Maurier's novel by the same name, which released in 1938. The British film is headlined by Lily James alongside Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Tom Goodman-Hill, Ann Dowd, and Sam Riley.

While the romantic thriller has been garnering a lot of praise from the viewers for its gripping plot, Rebecca's ending has left many confused regarding several aspects of the film. The plot of the Ben Wheatley directorial revolves around a newly married woman who finds herself battling with the shadow of her husband's late first wife, the inexplicable Rebecca. Thus, read to know about the film's ending and how is it different from the novel Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier.

Rebecca ending explained

Although in Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier the story ends Mrs Danvers setting Manderley on fire, the film gives a clear picture as to what happens to the sinister housekeeper of Maxim de Winter. Mrs Danvers' love for Maxim's late wife Rebecca remains unhindered as she doesn't accept the second wife of Maxim in Manderley. To take away the better of Mrs. de Winter, Danvers tries her level best to make her remind of Rebecca every day and make it a point that her presence looms over Manderley.

However, after all her attempts to break Maxim's marriage with his second wife turn futile, she decides to set Manderley ablaze because according to her, the mansion belonged to her beloved Rebecca. After setting the house on fire, Mrs Danvers runs out of the house and before taking her life she tells Mrs de Winter that the household belonged to no one else but Rebecca. She later jumps into the sea to reunite with late Rebecca as she had always been extremely fond of her. Mrs Danver's suicide isn't a part of Daphne du Maurier's creation. There's also a dedicated Rebecca ending explained Reddit page.

