'Cast Away' To '127 Hours'; Best Hollywood Survival Dramas That You Must Watch

Hollywood has created numerous survival drama films consisting of fictional stories and real-life based ones. They help people question whether one can live in extreme conditions with limited resources. Moreover, it brings your attention to the worst-case scenario. These flicks not only teaches one to rely on instinct, but also face the reality. With all that said, we have compiled some of the best survival films that are a must-watch.

Top survival films that you must watch

1. Cast Away

Cast Away is among the highly successful films, which garnered numerous positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Starring Tom Hanks, this film revolves around the life of a FedEx employee, who gets stranded on a remote island for four years, following a plane crash. The movie reveals how he escapes the island. Hanks’ performance received high praise from critics.

2. 127 Hours

127 Hours is based on the autobiography of mountain climber Aron Ralston, Between a Rock and a Hard Place. This film is noted for its distinctively dark tone. It will keep you glued to the screen. 127 Hours received academy award nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor, among others.

3. The Way Back

Set in the backdrop of World War II, The Way Back depicts the tale of Slawomir Rawciz, a polish soldier, who is captured and sent to a Russian camp. He is mercilessly tortured before convincing the group of prisoners to follow his escape plan. They all attempt to flee in 1941 and start their 4000 mile trip to India.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Most Hilarious Dialogues From His Hollywood Movie Career

Also read: Tom Cruise And Meghan Markle To Share Screen Space In Upcoming Hollywood Movie?

4. Alive

Alive is a gruesome tale that showcases the drive to live, no matter how. This heartbreaking film revolves around the Uruguayan rugby team, whose plane crashes in the Andes mountain in 1972. Alive is a true story based on Alive: The story of the Andes Survivors.

Also read: Hollywood Quotes On Love Taught By 'Notting Hill', 'Perks Of Being A Wallflower' & More

Also read: From Jennifer Lopez To Gal Gadot - Hollywood Celebs Enjoying Their Quarantine Period

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.