Ryan Reynolds' Most Hilarious Dialogues From His Hollywood Movie Career

Ryan Reynolds, whose biggest success came with the Marvel comics superhero series Deadpool, has shown his acting talent in various genres of movies. But his innate talent to tickle the funny bone of the audience is what makes the Deadpool actor so much loved by his fans. Here is a series of hilarious dialogues by Ryan Reynolds from his movies like Safe House, Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, Waiting and many more that could tickle your funny bone or even make you watch these Ryan Reynolds' movies again.

The Hitman's BodyGuard

“Samuel L Jackson: You know, when life gives you shit, you make Kool-Aid.

Ryan Reynolds: That's not really how that expression works.

Samuel L Jackson: That's the beauty of that m*%$*#*@!*%r: life.

Ryan Reynolds: Ah. Yeah, well, life, I mean... life doesn't usually give you shit and then turn into a beverage.”

Waiting

“She broke the cardinal rule. Don't f*&# with people that handle your food.”

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw

“Locke: Can you believe that Game of Thrones' ending?

Hobbs: I didn't see it.

Locke: You watched the shit of it, you dirty little liar!

Hobbs: What's the problem? You said there was a problem.

Locke: My problem is that Jon Snow had sex with his aunt, then killed her, and nobody wants to talk about it!”

Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Locke while Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Hobbs.

Deadpool 2

“Firefist: How do you know what I want?

Deadpool: Because I've been inside you. That came out wrong. I've been inside your shoes, which is also off-putting.”

Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Deadpool in the movie Deadpool 2. It is the second movie of Deadpool's superhero franchise. Ryan Reynolds is popular for charismatic, sassy portrayal for the superhero.

