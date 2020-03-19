Hollywood Quotes On Love Taught By 'Notting Hill', 'Perks Of Being A Wallflower' & More

Hollywood undoubtedly has some of the best romantic movies with iconic dialogues about love. Many would remember Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman trying to tell Richard Gere that she wants her fairytale or Anne Hathaway in Princess Diaries telling Robert Schwartzman that he saw her when she was invisible. Here are some of the iconic quotes about relationships that we know, courtesy of Hollywood:

"The only way you can beat my crazy was by doing something crazy yourself. Thank you. I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I’m sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck."

This is one of the most famous Hollywood quotes on love said by Bradley Cooper to Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook. Both Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence's characters were dealing with psychological issues. But amidst everything, they managed to find love. However, while Lawrence's character knew she was in love, Cooper's character denied it till the end of the movie until he could not anymore.

"I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her"

Many would remember this dialogue right at the end of the Hollywood classic, Notting Hill. Julia Roberts plays a famous actor who falls in love with Hugh Grant's character who is a book-shop owner. After a whirlwind romance, Roberts confesses her love saying that despite being a famous actor and living a life of glitz and glam, she is like any other girl, standing in front of the lover of her life wondering if he loves her too.

"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together…and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home...only to no home I’d ever known…I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew. It was like…magic"

A widowed man, talking on national radio about his dead wife, makes up this beautiful scene on love. Sleepless in Seattle is one of the most iconic movies of Hollywood which has given countless love quotes to the world. Meg Ryan and Tom Hank's chemistry is all one of the coveted things about the movie, not to forget an eight-year-old son trying to bring love into his father's life.

"I am here and I am looking at her. And she is so beautiful. I can see it. This one moment when you know you’re not a sad story. You are alive, and you stand up and see the lights on the buildings and everything that makes you wonder"

While Perks of Being a Wallflower essentially shows a teenage boy slowly becoming comfortable in his skin, it also had some of the most iconic Hollywood quotes on love. The character of Logan Lerman is almost a poet who falls in love with Emma Watson's character in the movie. At the end, he finally comes to terms with his life, however it is, and has a moment of epiphany where he describes his love for her.

"It’s like in that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together"

This is also one of the most cliched yet iconic Hollywood quotes on love which seems to have gone beyond the movie, Serendipity. Two lovers who meet and part one night, decide to leave their fate on love. Later, one is about to get married while the other is out chasing her all over the city to see if she loves him still. John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale starred in this Hollywood romance classic and created wonderful chemistry that is still now etched in many minds.

