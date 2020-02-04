'Schindler's List' To 'Jojo Rabbit': Films That Depicted Horrors Of Holocaust

The Holocaust was one of the most disastrous events in history. There have been a few films over the years that have tried to showcase the catastrophe and the gruesome happenings around it. Here is a look at six films that have depicted the horrors of the Holocaust.

Movies that showcased the Holocaust

1. The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

The Diary of Anne Frank is a biography film released in the year 1959. The film is directed by George Stevens and is based on real-life incidents. The original diary of Anne Frank is also famous amongst avid readers. The film stars Millie Perkins and Joseph Schildkraut in pivotal roles. The black and white film was loved by the viewers and also won a number of Academy awards.

2. Enemies, A Love Story (1989)

Enemies, A Love Story is a romantic film released in 1989. The film is directed by Paul Mazursky and based on Isaac Bashevis Singer’s novel. The film revolves around a love triangle between the Holocaust survivors. Enemies, A Love Story features actors like Ron Silver, Anjelica Huston, and Lena Olin in key roles.

3. Schindler’s List (1993)

Schindler’s List is a 1993 film that has a huge fan following even today. The film revolves around an industrialist who is concerned about his Jewish workforce. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg. It is based on a book written by Thomas Keneally. Schindler’s List stars actors like Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley.

4. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life Is Beautiful is a comedy-drama film released in the year 1997. The film revolves around a librarian and his son who become victims of the Holocaust. The film is directed by Roberto Benigni, who also contributed to the story of the film.

5. The Pianist (2002)

The Pianist is a biography film which released in the year 2002. The plot of the film revolves around a musician who is suffering in World War II. The film is based on a book by Wladyslaw Szpilman. It is directed by Roman Polanski. The Pianist stars actors like Adrien Brody and Thomas Kretschmann in key roles.

6. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Jojo Rabbit is a film released in November 2019. The film is written and directed by Taika Waititi. It stars actors like Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Scarlett Johansson in key roles. The story of the film involves a German woman who shelters a Jewish girl.

Image Courtesy: Universal Pictures and KinoCheck International YouTube

