Daniel Craig Says "It's Done" After Playing Bond In 'No Time To Die'

Daniel Craig has been owning the role of James Bond in the famous British spy film series. But, he recently confirmed that the upcoming, No Time To Die will be his last film as James Bond. The British actor revealed the information during an appearance on the popular show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The star is now going to be seen in his 5th James Bond movie which includes Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). Read more about what Daniel Craig said on The Late Night Show.

Also Read | Jack Lowden Reveals Whether He Will Take Daniel Craig's Legacy Ahead As James Bond

Also Read | Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Replaces Dan Romer With Hans Zimmer As Its New Composer

Daniel Craig on No Time To Die

Daniel Craig revealed that No Time To Die is going to be his last James Bond film. Craig also shared the real motive of bringing Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to work on the No Time to Die’s script. Daniel said that he already knew she was great after watching Fleabag. But he was certainly impressed with Phoebe’s Killing Eve and appreciates what she did with that. The makers have released the trailer of the film No Time To Die which is going to hit the cinemas on April 8, 2020. Read more about the trailer of No Time To Die.

Also Read | Daniel Craig Movies With Popular Female Actors Which The James Bond Fandom Loves

Also Read | Tranmere Manager Micky Mellon Cautious Of Manchester United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

No Time To Die trailer

The makers of No Time To Die have left the audience in awe after releasing a small 14-second long teaser which shows Daniel Craig performing some breathtaking stunts. The lead is performing these stunts on some top-notch vehicles like sports cars and bikes. The film shows Bond coming out of a shiny black vintage muscle car. Craig also rides a dirt motorcycle but his main vehicle is an Aston Martin DB5 just like the one in Skyfall which was shot by Raoul Silva's men.

Also Read | Daniel Craig 'very Sad' As He Bids Farewell To James Bond With 'No Time To Die'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.