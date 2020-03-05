Dwayne Johnson Wants To Sing A Duet With 'The Man' Singer Taylor Swift

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. He is also known for his love of singing. He sang a song in the animated Disney movie Moana. He voiced the character of Maui and sang the song You’re welcome.

Dwayne Johnson praised Taylor Swift after their very first collaboration. Taylor Swift recently released the music video of her song The Man. At the end of the video, the man played by Taylor Swift is seen exiting the scene and speaking to the actual Taylor Swift. The voice of this man is given by Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate Taylor Swift. He retweeted Taylor Swift's tweet and congratulated her. He wished her and said that it was his pleasure to voice The Man. He also praised her for her transformation, and for talking about women’s equality and being kind to people. Extending his wishes, he also asked her for a duet. He said that next they will sing their duet and he will bring the tequila while he asked Taylor to bring the guitar.

Congrats my friend! 👏🏾🙌🏾

My pleasure to voice THE MAN.

What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people.

Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila

🎸🥃🎶 https://t.co/UIZWwkz0NW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 27, 2020

Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- pic.twitter.com/6G9G21Lw8J — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

In the video, Taylor Swift is seen as a man. She stunningly transformed into a brunette bearded man who is the lead character of the music video. In the video, the man behaves in every negative way possible. Some of his misadventures include urinating on a wall, guzzling alcohol while surrounded by beautiful women, and manspreading on the subway.

