Jennifer Aniston's 'FRIENDS' Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry Pour In Love On Her Birthday

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, Friends is one of the longest-running television shows of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, Friends' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today.

Friends has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast. The lead actors seemingly enjoy a healthy and a cordial relationship off-camera till date, as they often share throwbacks and behind the scenes pictures from the hit show. Today, Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 51st birthday and here is how her Friends co-stars wished her.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have inspired masses with unique offscreen bond, as the celebrity duo often shares inside pictures on their social media handle. To wish Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday, Courteney Cox took to her official Instagram handle to share a priceless picture, which features Cox replicate Jennifer Aniston's iconic hairstyle.

With the picture, Cox wrote, "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday, my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️". Take:

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, who received a glitchy welcome on Instagram recently, took to his social media handle to share an adorable throwback picture with Aniston. As seen in the picture shared, Aniston and Perry are all smiles as they pose for a happy picture. Take a look at the unmissable post:

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, who played Jill Green on Friends, recently graced primetime The Morning Show along with Aniston. Wishing her a happy birthday, Witherspoon penned a heartfelt note with a picture. As seen in the picture shared, Witherspoon can be seen hugging Aniston. With the picture, Reese wrote, "Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️"

(Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

