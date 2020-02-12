Jennifer Aniston Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Ex-husband Justin Theroux

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 51st birthday and a number of people have taken to their social media to wish her. Similarly, Jennifer’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux took to his Instagram to wish Aniston on her special day by sharing a picture of her. He also called out Jennifer by her famous nickname and he captioned the picture with Happy Birthday B.

A number of people have taken to their social media handles to wish the We’re The Millers star. Read more to know about fans and celebrities wishing Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's 'FRIENDS' Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry Pour In Love On Her Birthday

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston And Sandra Bullock Share Motherhood Tips On The Former's Birthday

Jennifer Aniston birthday wishes

Matthew Perry shared a throwback picture with Jennifer and captioned the image with, "Happy birthday, Jenny!" Similarly, the Friends star, Courteney and Lisa Kudrow also shared throwback pictures from the sets of their famous sit-com Friends. Here are some of the posts by fans and celebrities wishing Jennifer Aniston.

Also Read | Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath Over Shivaji's Bust Removal In Madhya Pradesh

Also Read | On Her 51st Birthday, Jennifer Aniston Shares How Her 'unsafe' Childhood Shaped Her Life

Happy Birthday #JenniferAniston! 🌟 I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️ pic.twitter.com/6hGQYHGNUv — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 11, 2020

Happy Birthday Rachel Green. We always love you so much 🎂🎉🎁🎈 #JenniferAniston @JenniferAnnistn pic.twitter.com/TpUtj67UzC — no context friends (@noctextfriends) February 12, 2020

happy birthday jen aniston. i love you dearly. thank you for being a bright light in so many of our lives. 51 never looked so good. #jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/15MswmyozS — becs 🎠 (@becsxanatomy) February 11, 2020

Happy Birthday, friend! And, no, I will never apologize for my forehead photobomb. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/DwQlkqW48X — Scott Carty (@ScottCarty) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's Song 'On The Floor' Completes 9 Years; Check Out Her Then And Now Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.