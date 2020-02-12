The Debate
Jennifer Aniston Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Ex-husband Justin Theroux

Hollywood News

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 51st birthday on Feb 11. Read more to know about fans and celebrities wishing Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
jennifer aniston

 

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 51st birthday and a number of people have taken to their social media to wish her. Similarly, Jennifer’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux took to his Instagram to wish Aniston on her special day by sharing a picture of her. He also called out Jennifer by her famous nickname and he captioned the picture with Happy Birthday B.

Justin Theroux

A number of people have taken to their social media handles to wish the We’re The Millers star. Read more to know about fans and celebrities wishing Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday. 

 

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's 'FRIENDS' Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry Pour In Love On Her Birthday

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston And Sandra Bullock Share Motherhood Tips On The Former's Birthday

Jennifer Aniston birthday wishes

Matthew Perry shared a throwback picture with Jennifer and captioned the image with, "Happy birthday, Jenny!" Similarly, the Friends star, Courteney and Lisa Kudrow also shared throwback pictures from the sets of their famous sit-com Friends. Here are some of the posts by fans and celebrities wishing Jennifer Aniston.

Also Read | Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath Over Shivaji's Bust Removal In Madhya Pradesh

Also Read | On Her 51st Birthday, Jennifer Aniston Shares How Her 'unsafe' Childhood Shaped Her Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on

 

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's Song 'On The Floor' Completes 9 Years; Check Out Her Then And Now Pics

 

 

Published:
