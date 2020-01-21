Best Of Halsey Songs That Are A Must-have In Your Music Playlist

Halsey, the 24-year old Hollywood singer, and song-writer started her career in the music industry in 2015. However, the singer gained much recognition after her collaboration with The Chainsmokers in 2016 for the song Closer. With her sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in 2017, Halsey emerged as a successful singer developing a firm foot in the industry. Here are some of the best Halsey songs.

Without Me

One of the most popular Halsey songs, Without Me, released on October 4, 2018. The song highlights the raw emotions of the singer when she broke up with rapper G-easy. Without Me was marked Platinum by RIAA on December 12, 2018. It also secured number one position at the Billboard last year beating songs of popular singers like Travis Scott and Post Malone.

Bad at Love

Bad at love is the second song from Halsey’s album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom released in 2017. According to media reports, Halsey tried to confess how bad she is at love and relationships through this song. In January 2018, the song stood at a second position on Billboards Hot 100. It was also marked Platinum by RIAA in July 2018. It is known to be one of the most emotional and touched Halsey songs.

Now or Never

Now or Never is the lead single from Halsey’s second studio album ‘Hopeless Foundation Kingdom’. The song released in April 2017 and peaked at the third position in the Billboard Hot 100 by August 2017. It was also marked Platinum in sales by RIAA in February 2018.

Alone

The third and final single song from Halsey’s Hopeless Foundation Kingdom album released in March 2018. The remix version of the song featured Big Sean and Stefflon Don that stood at the seventeenth position in Billboard’s Hot 100 and was marked Gold by RIAA in July 2018. The song has more than 57 million views on YouTube till now.

Ghost

Ghost is the eleventh and final track from Halsey’s debut album Badlands. The song earned a Gold rating from RIAA. The song has more than 59 million views on YouTube. It is considered as one of the songs with the boldest lyrics Halsey songs ever had.

