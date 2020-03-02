Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow's Gorgeous pics From Their Makeup Collab Promotions

Kim Kardashian is one of the renowned personalities in Hollywood. The actor is quite active on social media and she often posts pictures on social media of her photoshoots. She previously also collaborated with Winnie Harlow for launching a product from her brand KKW BEAUTY. They both also have some beautiful pictures together. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's pictures with Winnie Harlow.

Kim Kardashian pictures with Winnie Harlow

Kim and Winnie previously appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their new collection. They had some fun time on the show and talked about their make up collection. Kim wore a shimmery outfit with leather pants and Winnie wore a shirt dress on the show.

This is the picture of both the artists during the launch event of their makeup collaboration. Kim wore a black top with a shimmery skirt and Winnie wore a pink dress. Take a look at their picture.

Kim Kardashian West and Winnie Harlow are the epitome of beauty at the launch event for their makeup collaboration as part of Fashion Week in New York City

Kim Kardashian West and Winnie Harlow are the epitome of beauty at the launch event for their makeup collaboration as part of Fashion Week in New York City

Kim and Winnie are wearing mesh outfits in which they are looking extremely stunning. Both the celebrities opted for a ponytail to complete their looks. Kim Kardashian also mentioned how excited she is for her collaboration with Winnie.

