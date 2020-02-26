Kim Kardashian's Photos With Her Kids That Give Fans Family Goals, See Pics

Kim Kardashian dotes on her kids. Like every other mother in this world, she showers them with gifts and love and is often seen posting it on social media. She is a mother to four beautiful kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Take a look at these adorable moments from Kim's Instagram handle.

Kim Kardashian's picturesque moments with her kids

North West is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West. In the above pictures, Kim can be seen having fun with North. In the second picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen sharing the fact that her daughter lost her second tooth, like any other loving mother.

Like all the other mothers in this world, Kim likes to pamper her children with vacations and gifts. In the first picture, she can be seen with North West and Chicago West, supporting them while they take a horse ride. In the second image, Kim can be seen enjoying some time with Psalm West and Saint West.

Kim Kardashian and her kids look adorable in the above pictures. In the first picture, Kim and her kids can be seen posing for a photo shoot dressed as the Flinstones. In the second image, Kim Kardashian is spending a quality day with her kids on the beach.

