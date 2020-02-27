Kim Kardashian Says Having 'four Black Kids' Inspired Her To Work Towards Prison Reforms

Kim Kardashian, in a recent interview, spoke about raising four black kids amidst growing discrimination against people of colour. Kim Kardashian, who is now pursuing a legal career, also spoke about her upcoming documentary titled The Justice Project. Find out more details about Kim Kardashian’s interview here.

Kim Kardashian and 'The Justice Project'

The entertainment industry is well aware that the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to invest in new business ventures. Kim Kardashian’s fans are also aware of the fact that Kim not only features on their family’s reality show but also runs a beauty brand, KKW Beauty, and the clothing brand, Skims. Now, Kim is also set to add another feather to her hat by pursuing a career in law and working towards prison reforms.

Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Kim Kardashian spoke about her upcoming documentary The Justice Project and also discussed her views on the current legal system in the U.S. In the interview, Kim Kardashian said that after having kids, her life has evolved. She continued by stating that she feels it is her duty towards her children to be a good role model.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been working towards bringing in some new prison reforms. While speaking about her prison reform campaign, Kim Kardashian said that she is raising four black kids in a society that discriminates against black and brown people. She also added this situation led her to pursue a legal career. Kim Kardashian who will be soon taking her bar exam said that she wants to do as much as she can bring new reforms in prisons and support criminal justice.

Back in June 2019, Kim Kardashian also spoke about the high rates of unemployment with regards to former prison inmates. During her White House appearance, the reality star also spoke about reforms to give these inmates "a second chance at success". Kim Kardashian has four kids with her husband Kanye West, namely North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (soon to be one). Kim Kardashian's Instagram is filled with pictures of her and her kids. The reality TV star often speaks about them in her interviews.

In her upcoming documentary, Kim Kardashian will be discussing cases off Dawn Jackson, David Sheppard, Momolu Stewart, and Alexis Martin. The Justice Project will be airing on Oxygen in April. In the documentary, the TV star will be travelling to prisons and discuss the lives of prisoners and also meet their families and friends. Watch The Justice Project trailer here.

