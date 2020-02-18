Kendall Jenner Is Quite A Daring Lady When It Comes To Her Red Carpet Outfits! See Pics!

Kendall Jenner is one of the finest American models and television personalities. Even at the age of 24, she has made quite a mark in the fashion industry. Jenner is considered as one of the most fashionable celebrities in the world. She has appeared at many red carpet events showcasing some of the most daring, experimental and sheer outfits as a model for famous designers. Take a look at some of her top 5 dresses and gowns that she has donned at red carpet events.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Hilarious Moments On Talk Shows That Are Unforgettable; Watch

Kendall Jenner at 2018 British Fashion Awards

Kendall wore a golden sheer dress at the 2018 Brit Fashion awards. The gown was designed by Julien Macdonald and had beautiful sequin detailing all through the floor-length gown. Jenner's high slit golden dress was the talk of the town for quite a while.

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| TikTok's New Challenge Asks Users To Shave Their Eyebrows To Look Like Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at 2017 Met Gala

Kendall completely mesmerised her fans and followers by donning a sheer La Perla dress at the 2017 Met Gala event. The black sheer gown had a daring cut out right in the middle of her dress while the lower half of her dress was completely sheer.

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Twin On Runway In Sheer Outfits | See Pics

Kendall Jenner at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala in 2019

Kendall appeared at the 2019's amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala event wearing this hot pink tulle dress. The outfit is definitely considered as one of the adorable outfits that Jenner had donned up till now. Her high-low gown was from the Giambattista Valli and H&M collection.

Source: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner at 2018 Cannes

Kendall looked nothing less than an angel in this white Schiaparelli gown at the 2018 Cannes event. Her sheer gown was full of ruffles in the lower half of the outfit while the plunging neckline made her Cannes look quite feminine. She kept her hair tied in a bun and donned some long silver earrings to match with her all-white look.

Source: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner at Met Gala 2019

Kendall Jenner's orange Atelier Versace gown simply could not be missed from this list. Her orange feathery dress was embellished with intricate bead detailing while the bird-like outfit simply matched with the theme of 2019's Met Gala event.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Hilarious Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.