Gal Gadot's Best Movies That You Can Watch Before 'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases

Gal Gadot has been a part of the Hollywood film industry from the year 2007. She began her career with a TV series named Bubot. Her movie debut was Fast & Furious, which released in 2009. Since then, Gal Gadot has managed to win the hearts of the audience through her great acting and amazing personality. She has been a part of many successful movies.

Here are some of Gal Gadot's best movies:

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot bravely took up the role of Wonder Woman, the superhero from the DC Comics. The movie was released in the year 2017. Patty Jenkins directed the movie and it starred Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, and David Thewlis. The movie is said to be the turning point of Gal Gadot's career as it brought her in the eyes of the audience as an excellent actor. Her portrayal of Diana and Wonder Woman was well-appreciated by the audience.

Justice League

Gal Gadot returned to her role as Wonder Woman in the movie Justice League. The movie had other major superheroes from the DC Comics including Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg. The actors who played these roles were Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher respectively. The movie is directed by Zack Snyder and was released in the year 2017.

Fast Five

Gal has been playing the role of Giselle in the Fast & Furious movie series. The actor was seen in the movie Fast Five as well. Fast Five was released in the year 2011. The movie starred Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Matt Schulze, and Sung Kang. Fast Five was directed by Justin Lin.

Criminal

The movie Criminal released in the year 2016. The movie traces the story of a death-row inmate who is implanted with the memories of a dead CIA operative's memories, secrets, and skills to complete his missions. The movie stars Gal Gadot alongside Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, Ryan Reynolds, and Jordi Mollà. The movie was directed by Ariel Vroman.

Gal Gadot will be next seen in the movie Wonder Woman 1984. The movie will release in 2020. Here is the trailer of the movie:

