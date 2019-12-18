Brad Pitt Birthday: Here're Some Of The Best Roles Of The Star

Bratt Pitt is one of the most popular stars around the globe. He is know for his acting as well as for his stunning look. Pitt has received appreciation for various performances. The actor was born on December 18, 1963. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know some of the best roles played by him.

Brad Pitt’s best roles

Cliff Booth

Brad Pitt has no problem sharing the screen with another big star. In his recent releases, Once Upon A time in Hollywood, he was seen in a supporting role besides, Leonardo DiCaprio. He played Cliff Booth, a stunt man. The Quentin Tarantino movie received a lot of appreciations. Though DiCaprio gaves a fantastic performance, Pitt stands out in the film.

Benjamin Button

Brad Pitt portrayed Benjamin Button in 2008 released, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Pitt was seen as a man who ages in reverse in the film. His performance earned him an Oscar nomanation.

Detective David Mills

In the film Seven, Brad Pitt donned the character of Detective David Mills. The movie also stars Morgan Freeman as Detective Lieutenant William Somerset. Brad Pitt’s performance Pitt’s was outstanding and his dialogue “What's in the box?!?!?!” is still remember by many.

Lt. Aldo "The Apache" Raine

Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds stars Brad Pitt as Lt. Aldo "The Apache" Raine. In the film, Pitt is wickedly funny and tough as nails. He played the leader of a group of Jewish-American soldiers killing Nazis in Germany during World War II.

Tyler Durden

One of the most iconic role played by Brad Pitt is, Tyler Durden in Fight Club. Pitt was seen as a soap salesman who opens up a fight club with The Narrator, played by Edward Norton. The duos' performances were nominated for various awards.

Jeffrey Goines

In the midst of riding his good looks to super stardom, Brad Pitt changed things up in a big way when he starred in Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys. He was seen as Jeffrey Goines. Sporting a twitch, creepy stare, and constantly talking, the performance proved to everyone that Pitt had some serious acting skills. It led to his first Oscar nomination.

Billy Beane

In the much anticipated film, Moneyball, Brad Pitt’s appeared as Oakland Athletic's general manager Billy Beane. His portrayal of the character was called as masterclass in acting. Pitt's Beane is a joy to watch because of the layers the actor gives him. He was nominated for Oscar.

