Jared Leto Birthday: Best Roles Played By The Actor That Stunned Many

Jared Leto is an actor, singer and songwriter. He is known for getting into the skin of the character that he plays. The actor was born on December 26, 1971. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know about his best characters.

Jared Leto’s best roles

The Joker

Jared Leto played the role of popular comic book, Joker in Suicide Squad. As the character was previously played by Heath Ledger, his act went into lot controversies like his role being cut down and others. However, his commitment to character was such that he reportedly refused to wear a wig and dyed his hair green for better portrayal.

Hephaistion

In the 2004 film, Alexander, Jared Leto appeared as Hephaistion, the closest friend of Alexander the Great. He channelled the loyalty, intimacy and love Hephaistion felt for Alexander, and vice versa. The movie did not perform well at the box office but his act was praised.

Mark David Chapman

Jared Leto put on 28 kg to play the role, as per reports. He plays Chapman, the killer of John Lennon in the film, Chapter 27. The movie and his performance were critically acclaimed.

Nemo Nobody

Mr. Nobody stars Jared Leto as the main lead, Nemo Nobody. The film shows an aged man telling a story about his youth in the distant future. Leto successfully managed to convey the character in different level of his life.

Angel Face

Jared Leto received his first recognition and appreciation in this role. He played a blond with the nickname, Angel Face in Fight Club. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in lead, however, Leto remained in many minds.

Niander Wallace

In Blade Runner 2049, Jared Leto was seen as Niander Wallace, a brilliant scientist. According to the plot, his character was blind and due to this, he had to wear special lenses, moving around the site with the help of an assistant. This shows his dedication to his role.

Rayon

One of the best performances of Jared Leto is as Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. He played the role of an AIDS patient. As per reports, he shaved his eyebrows and legs, lost 17 kilograms and learned to walk on high heels. Leto's effort does not go in vain as he won numerous awards including his first-ever Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

