List Of Ryan Reynolds Comedy Films That Didn't Do Well At The Box-Office

Ryan Reynolds is amongst the most loved actors of the world. One of the main reasons behind his ever-increasing fandom is his lively and humourous off-screen persona. The Deadpool star has been a part of several movies and genres. His quirky portrayal of characters attracts audiences to the theatres but some of the comedy movies failed to do well at the box office. Take a look at some of the comedy movies of Ryan Reynolds that did not have a good report card at the box-office.

The Change-Up

The Change-Up is a 2011 comedy-drama that is based on the life of two best friends. The storyline revolves around Dave, a married lawyer, and Mitch, a playboy, who envy each other's lives. When their bodies are swapped, they realise that life on the other side is not as wonderful as they imagined. The movie failed to attract much audience at the box-office and faired poorly in its collections. The movie was made on a budget of $52 million and a considerable amount was also spent on marketing. However, overall, the movie managed to collect only $75.5 million worldwide.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's funny social media banter over the years

Turbo

An animated film, Turbo is filled with adventure and surprise. Ryan Reynolds gave his voice to the lead character of the animated movie. The movie revolves around an unimaginable accident that turns an everyday garden snail very fast. These news powers might just help him achieve his biggest dream of winning the Indy 500. The movie failed to impress the audience and flunked at the box office. The movie earned a worldwide total of $282.6 million whereas the makers spent $127 million for making the movie and a whopping $175 million for marketing it.

Also Read | When Ryan Reynolds proved that he is the funniest actor on Twitter

R.I.P.D. (Rest In Peace Department)

The movie was released in the year 2013 and has a distinct storyline. The plot revolves around a recently slain cop trying to take his revenge. Ryan adorns the character of Nick Walker, a detective who used to work for the Boston Police Department, hired by a director of a group of deceased police officers to fight against the renegade ghosts. The movie is amongst the biggest fails of Ryan's career. The movie ended its theatrical run with $78.3 million worldwide whereas the budget of the film was a whopping number of $154 million.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds films that are the best fit for Valentine's Day watchlist this 2020

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds films that are the best fit for Valentine's Day watchlist this 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.