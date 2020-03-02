Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During Her Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Lopez is one of the renowned musicians in Hollywood. She has entertained her fans with her music albums and movies over the years. Jennifer Lopez recently featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she got emotional. Take a look at why Jennifer Lopez got emotional on the show

Jennifer Lopez got emotional on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

She talked about her performance at Super Bowl LIV halftime show. In fact, Jimmy Fallon also said that he was excited about her performance. Jennifer also got teary-eyed seeing her fans supporting her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jennifer also mentioned how her daughter Emme felt like joining her on the stage during her performance. She also reacted to her video getting viral that crossed over 138 million views and 2.7 million likes on YouTube. The video also featured Shakira who performed with Jennifer Lopez. Both the artists ended their performance on the song Waka Waka.

.@JLo reacts to the viral clip of her moments before the Super Bowl halftime show #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Nb15yIFLzV — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 8, 2020

Jennifer's upcoming movie

The actor also talked about her upcoming film Marry Me. The romantic film is directed by Kat Coiro and bankrolled by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez and John Rogers. The movie will also be starring Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman and Maluma. The movie is based on a novel named Marry Me by Bobby Crosby. Jennifer Lopez will be playing the role of Kat Valdez in the upcoming romantic comedy film. Apart from her film, she also spoke about her upcoming studio album in which there are more than 7 songs.

