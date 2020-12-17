Bewitched Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This Fantasy Film

Bewitched is a 2005 American romance and fantasy film directed by Nora Ephron. The plot of the movie revolves around movie star Jack Wyatt, who has hit a rough patch in his career. Looking to make a comeback, he signs on to play the role of Darrin in a movie version of the popular 1960s sitcom Bewitched. Jack insists that an unknown actor is hired to play Darrin's better half, the beguiling witch-housewife Samantha's role so the studio finds a newcomer named Isabel Bigelow. Once shooting begins, though, Jack learns that Isabel was cast too well, since she actually is a witch. Read on to know about the cast of Bewitched.

Bewitched cast

Will Ferrell

The Bewitched characters include Jack Wyatt, portrayed on screen by Will Ferrell. Will is an American actor, producer, and comedian who established himself in the mid-1990s by becoming a cast member of Saturday Night Live. He has starred in a lot of films since then including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He received an Emmy Award nomination for his work on Saturday Night Live, and three Golden Globe Award nominations for acting in The Producers, Stranger than Fiction, and for producing Vice. Ferrell was also named the best comedian of 2015 in the British GQ Men of the Year awards.

Nicole Kidman

The Bewitched cast includes Nicole Kidman who plays the role of Isabel Bigelow, who is a witch. Nicole is an Australian-American actor, singer, and producer. Kidman began her acting career in Australia with the 1983 films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits. Her breakthrough came in 1989 with the thriller film Dead Calm and the miniseries Bangkok Hilton. Her famous works include Cold Mountain, Dogville, Destroyer, Aquaman, The Paperboy among many others. She has also appeared in television series like Hemingway and Gellhorn, Big Little Lies, The Undoing among others. She has received an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.

Shirley MacLaine

The cast of Bewitched also includes Shirley MacLaine, who can be seen playing the character of Iris Smythson. MacLaine is an American actor, singer, author, activist, and former dancer. She rose to prominence with starring roles in Around the World in 80 Days, Some Came Running, Ask Any Girl, The Apartment, The Children's Hour, Two for the Seesaw, Irma la Douce, and Sweet Charity. She is the recipient of numerous accolades including an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Michael Caine

The Bewitched characters include Nigel Bigelow, played by Micheal Caine, who is Isabel's father in the film. Caine is an English actor who has appeared in more than 130 films during a career spanning over 60 years and is considered a British film icon. Michael made his breakthrough in the 1960s with starring roles in British films such as Zulu, The Ipcress File, Alfie, The Italian Job, and Battle of Britain. In 2000, he received a BAFTA Fellowship and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his contribution to cinema.

