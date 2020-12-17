'Love Lights Hanukkah' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About The Hallmark Film

The Hallmark film Love Lights Hanukkah encapsulated the festive spirit and made the audience fall in love with the narrative of the film. The movie is based on a restaurant owner who happens to find out that she is Jewish as per her DNA. Thus this revelation leads her to discover the festival of Hanukkah which she is keen on celebrating. She also encounters an unlikely romance along the course of eight nights. Thus here are details of the Love Lights Hanukkah cast and the characters they played in the film.

Love Lights Hanukkah cast and everything you need to know

Mia Kirshner as Christina

Mia plays the role of Christina in the film and is one of the pivotal members of the Love Lights Hanukkah cast. She herself comes from a family of the Holocaust survivors, according to the official Hallmark page. Mia has starred in a number of projects and fans have loved her work in the film Love Lights Hanukkah. Her performance as the curious restaurant owner garnered her tremendous praise from fans for this film.

Ben Savage as David

Ben has been in the movie industry since he was five years of age, according to the same portal mentioned above. The actor first featured in the NBC series Dear John. In Love Lights Hanukkah, he plays the unlikely love interest of Christina as David. The chemistry between the two actors was praised and fans loved to watch them on screen.

Marilu Henner as Ruth

Marilu Henner has starred in over 30 films, six Broadway shows and two sitcoms. Her performance in Love Lights Hanukkah was limited, but the actor left a lasting impact. She was praised for her role in the film for her spectacular performance as the mother. Her convincing dialogue delivery and nuances made the audience love her brilliant acting skills. Marilu Henner has also been a part of two other hit sitcoms named Taxi and Evening Shade due to which the actor has a huge fan base.

Brandi Alexander as Janet

Brandi plays one of the most pivotal roles in the film despite appearing for a significantly limited time. The actor manages to make her presence felt in each scene that she arrives in. The actor in the past has worked in a number of TV shows and films such as The Orchard and 50 Shades of Grey.

