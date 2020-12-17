'Holiday Heartbreak' Cast: Maryam Basir To Michael Colyar's Character Details

Helmed by Charles Jones, Holiday Heartbreak is a recently released romantic-comedy film by BET Networks. The plot of the film chronicles the life of a hopeless romantic girl who is cursed with relationship problems because of the past mistakes made by her chauvinistic father who mistreated women during his adulthood. Here’s everything that you need to know about Holiday Heartbreak cast.

Holiday Heartbreak cast:

Maryam Basir as Monica

Holiday Heartbreak cast features Maryam Basir essaying the role of the main protagonist Monica. She is a hopeless romantic who is tired of failed dates. Monica learns that she is cursed to have bad luck in relationships which had been passed to her due to her father’s mistakes. To break the curse, father Mike must seek forgiveness for his mistakes.

Michael Colyar as Mike McCoy

Michael Colyar is playing the role of Mike McCoy aka Monica’s father. Mike has a history of mistreating women, he soon realised that thirty years ago, when he refused to leave Monica’s mother for his romantic entanglement, a curse was put over her daughter. Mike must ask for forgiveness from Monica’s mother and all the women, who were subjected to heartbreak because of his careless attitude.

LisaRaye McCoy as Summer St. John

Holiday Heartbreak features LisaRaye McCoy playing the character of Summer aka Monica’s birth mother. After being subjected to heartbreak, Summer casts a spell of heartbreak and misery over Monica. Naturally, the curse manifests on Monica’s 30th birthday, making her fall in love with a hubristic comedian. However, her curse doesn’t let the two unite until Mike learns his mistake.

Other members from Holiday Heartbreak Cast:

A.J. Johnson As Joyce

Wayne Colley As Wild Bill

Chantal Maurice As Keri

Kenneth Wayne As Eric Chambers

Jacqueline Oday As Tara

Tiffany Black As Joi

Jay Cole As Cerina

Lonnie Bee As Francisco

Tanesia Evette Mack As Harmonie

Rob Gordon As Young Mike

B. Simone As Young Summer

Akiba Robinson As Waitress

Joe Clair As Al

Darryl Barnes As Entourage

Vivian Wynter As Waitress

Tonya Ridley As Gloria ‘Good Time’ Smith

Justin Booker As Male Dancer

Meme Sanchez As Hot girl in Red

