'Are We There Yet' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2005 Comedy

Are We There Yet is a 2005 American film belonging to the comedy genre. Directed by Brian Levant, the film revolves around Nick Persons, who in order to win over a divorced woman called Suzanne, offers to accompany her children, Lindsey and Kevin, on a flight from Portland to Canada to see their mother. A mishap with a corkscrew and a metal detector gets the troupe banned from the flight, however, so Nick is forced to drive the kids in his prized Lincoln Navigator. Tensions inevitably arise during the long road trip, but Nick is not to be deterred. Read on to know about the cast of are we there yet.

Also Read | 'San Andreas' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2015 Disaster-thriller Film

Also Read | Lily James & Sebastian Stan To Star In 'Pam & Tommy'; Fans Left Unimpressed

Are we there yet cast

Ice Cube

The lead character of the film is played by Ice Cube, who portrays the role of Nick Persons. O'Shea Jackson, popularly known by his stage name Ice Cube is an American rapper, actor, and filmmaker. He started his acting career in 1991 by featuring in the film Boyz n the Hood, where he played the role of Doughboy. He has appeared in over 40 films till now and his most popular ones include Anaconda, Trespass, Thicker than water, Three Kings, Barbershop, and The High Note. Ice Cube also appeared in several television shows like The Rebels, The Defiant Ones, and 30 for 30. He reprised his role as Nick Persons in the 2007 film, Are we done yet.

Aleisha Allen

The Are we there yet characters include Lindsey Kingston, played by Aleisha Allen. She portrays the role of one of the children. Aleisha is a former American actor and is most widely known for her appearance in Are we there yet and it's the second part, Are we done yet. She is also known for her role as Alica in the 2003 film School of Rock and as the 'Sidetable Drawer' on the children's animated television show Blue's Clues, for 6 seasons. Her famous works include You're Nobody till somebody kills you, The Electric Company, and Out of the Box.

Also Read | 'Cool Hand Luke' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters In This 60s Drama

Philip Daniel Bolden

The are we there yet cast includes Philip Daniel Bolden, who plays the role of the other child, Kevin Kingston. Philip is a 25-year-old American actor who too is most well known for his appearances in Are we there yet and its sequel are we done yet alongside Ice Cube. His famous works include Mystery Men, Little Nicky, The Bernie Mac Show, and How to Eat Fried Worms. He was nominated as the Best Young Actor at the Young Artist Award for his role in Are we there yet in the year 2006.

Nia Long

Nia Long portrays the character of Suzanne Kingston-Persons. She plays the love interest to Nick Persons and is the mother to Kevin and Lindsey. She is most known for her roles in the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Third Watch and Empire, and the films Big Momma's House, Are We There Yet, Love Jones, The Best Man, Soul Food, Friday, Boyz n the Hood and In Too Deep. Her latest film was titled Life in a Year, where she portrayed the role of Catherine.

Also Read | 'Christmas Getaway' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters In This Hallmark Movie

Image Credits: hiphopurbanpop Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.