'Twinkle All The Way' Cast: From Sarah Drew To Ryan McPartlin; See List

Twinkle All the Way cast includes some of Hollywood's top actors. From Sarah Drew to Ryan McPartlin. The film is part of the Its a Wonderful Lifetime lineup and is a romantic drama film. The story of the movie follows the life of Cadence Clark who joins hands with Henry Harrison, a co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. They are both single parents who grow close together over the course of the film. Read ahead to know the list of actors who starred in the film and what roles they played.

The cast of Twinkle All the Way

1. Sarah Drew as Cadence Clark

Sarah Drews essayed the role of Cadence Clark, one of Twinkle All the Way characters. Cadence is a single mother and has one daughter. Sarah rose to prominence for her role of Hannah Rogers in the family drama series Everwood. She also starred in the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy as Dr April Kepner.

2. Ryan McPartlin as Henry Harrison

Ryan was seen portraying the role of Henry Harrison, Cadences's love interest in the show. He too is a single parent and has a daughter. Ryan has starred in films such as The Flight Before Christmas, Hunter Killer, The Right Kind of Wrong and You Cast a Spell on Me. However, he rose to prominence for his role of Captain Awesome Devon Woodcomb in the series Chuck.

Also Read: 'White House Down' Cast List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Film

3. Lesley Ann Warren as Twinkle Harrison

Lesley has garnered a huge fan base for herself among the viewers. Her performances have earned her several accolades such as Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in the series Harold Robbins' 79 Park Avenue. The actor also featured in films such as A Night In Heaven, Choose Me, Songwriter, Pure Country, Love Kills, Delivering Milo and many others.

4. Mark Ghanime as Danny

Mark gained popularity after essaying the role of Major Sergio Balleseros in the Syfy original series Helix. He also starred in the series Reign as Don Carlos. Mark Ghanime's films include One Night In Seattle, The Age of Adaline, A Simple Day, Take Out and Citizen 101. He also starred in Supernatural and The Secret Circle.

Also Read: Shaadi Mubarak's Cast Shares Celebration Pics From The Sets As They Mark The Year End!

5. Brain Sills as Lex Harrison

Twinkle All the Way cast also features Brian Sills who portrayed the role of Lex Harrison in the movie. Brian gained popularity after he starred in the films Baby on Board and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Brian also featured in the film Bikini Moon that released in the year 2017.

Image Credits: Still from Twinkle All the Way trailer

Also Read: Cassie Lang Actor Emma Fuhrmann Reacts To Being Recast In Marvel's 'Ant-Man 3'

Also Read: Is Glenn Howerton A Part Of The Cast Of 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.