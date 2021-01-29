Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Gives Her Grandmother Tina Knowles A Makeover

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's daughter, is a famous American singer. Recently, Blue Ivy Carter became her grandmother’s makeup artist. Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles shared her glam makeover picture on Instagram that was done by Blue. Followers, including celebrity friends, appreciated the makeover.

Tina Knowles' Instagram post

Tina Knowles took to Instagram and shared her makeover selfie. She can be seen in a black top with her hair left loose. She is also wearing red lipstick, winger eyeliner and more. She captioned her post saying that her talented granddaughter had done her make-up. She also said that her granddaughter is only nine years old and wondered how will it be when she'll be doing her makeup at fifteen. She further joked that she was going to save a lot of her money on makeup artist fees. Fans and followers commented in large numbers and appreciated Blue in full swing.

Earlier as well Tina had appreciated Blue and brought to everyone's notice about how proud she was of her granddaughter’s talents. She shared a video of Blue, who was showing some amazing dance steps. Tina captioned her post saying that it looked like Solange dancing at this age. Her post received numerous likes and comments from fans and followers.

More about Beyonce

Beyonce is one of the world's best-selling recording artists. She has sold 118 million records worldwide. She got married to Jay-Z on April 4, 2008, in New York. Beyoncé's pregnancy was announced during the performance of Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. To confirm her pregnancy, she finished the performance by unbuttoning her blazer and rubbing her stomach. Blue was born on January 7, 2012, to Beyoncé and Jay-Z in New York. Apart from Blue, Beyonce has two more kids named Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

More about Beyonce's daughter

Blue Ivy Carter is a singer who became the youngest winner of a BET Award at the age of eight. She won the in 2020 for her collaboration on Brown Skin Girl, a single by Carter, her mother Beyoncé, Wizkid and Saint JHN.

