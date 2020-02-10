Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron’s Look In 'Bombshell' Took Hours To Get Right

At the 92nd Academy Awards or Oscars 2020, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Bombshell. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie as news anchors, Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, and the fictional Kayla Pospisil, respectively. The actors not only put on a bit of makeup but Theron and Kidman also wore several facial prosthetics and wigs to justify their role.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix For 'Joker', Check The List Of Winners

Charlie Theron’s eyelid prosthetics took 6 tries

In an interview with a daily, Kazu Hiro said that Charlie and Megyn are famous and everyone knows how they look like, so he knew that creating the prosthetic would be challenging. The first piece he made was a nose plug and in the end, Theron’s final look included the plug, eyelids, a nose bridge, cheeks, jaw, and nose tips. Theron also wore dark contact lenses, along with eight prosthetics.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Kazu Hiro stated that he made modifications throughout the makeup and film tests and even during filming. He said that drastically changing eyelids is something he had never done before. He went through six different versions of eyelids, including after they started filming and he changed them twice then.

Theron’s actual make-up had to jive with all of the prosthetics too. Vivian Baker said that it was surefire way and he had to take into consideration on how the makeup lands on the skin and how it does on the pieces.

“Your compassion, and love, and care made this film possible. Because of your bravery and passion, we're able to set a new bar in the makeup industry. We wouldn't be getting this award without you” - Kazu Hiro to Charlize Theron ☺️💛 #Bombshell pic.twitter.com/RPKVCXI8rz — — 𝐄𝐘𝐄 🐶 (@yellowjellyduck) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Oscar 2020: Martin Scorsese Sleeps As Eminem Performs, Fans Call It 'priceless'

Anna Morgan made Charlie Theron’s face look more heart-shaped like Megyn Kelly by lowering her hairline. Morgan said that it was important to have those little onion layers in her hairstyles. There are varieties of hairstyle that Theron carries in the film, inspired by Kelly.

We are so incredibly proud of our team for winning the #Oscar for makeup and hairstyling! The transformations they made possible in #BombshellMovie are unforgettable. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/qJSr9ow83p — Bombshell (@bombshellmovie) February 10, 2020

#Oscars Moment: Kazu Hiro (@kazustudios), Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker win for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for @bombshellmovie. pic.twitter.com/ng6bbZ1b1k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Bombshell is a biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach. It is based on the accounts of several women at a news portal, who set out to expose their CEO for sexual harassment. The film received mostly positive reviews from the audiences.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Eminem's Surprise Lose Yourself Performance Takes Social Media By Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.