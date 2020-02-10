The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Oscars 2020: Brie Larson Catches Taika Waititi Hiding His Award Under The Seat; Watch

Hollywood News

Taika Waititi was at his cheekiest best as he was caught on camera hiding his award under the chair of the person sitting in front of him at Oscars 2020

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

Filmmaker Taika Waititi who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit was caught by actress Brie Larson as he was hiding the award. The filmmaker was caught smiling cheekily as he hid the award under the seat in front of him. Read what happened.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Billy Porter's Gown Has Secret Ties To The Historic Kensington Palace

Brie Larson catches Taika Waititi hiding his Oscar

Taika Waititi won the Best Adapted Screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit. The award was announced by Natalie Portman, who will be soon seen together with the filmmaker in Thor: Love And Thunder. When the award was announced, the first person to offer congratulations was Scarlett Johansson. After his fun speech, Taika Waititi was caught by Brie Larson hiding his award. 

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Brie Larson's Instagram Story

Also Read | Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor For OUATIH, Laura Dern For Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Taika Waititi. It is based on Christine Leunens' book Caging Skies. Roman Griffin Davis portrays the title character, Johannes "Jojo" Betzler, a Hitler Youth member who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. He must then question his beliefs while dealing with the intervention of his imaginary friend, a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler (Waititi). The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee To 2018 Short Film Win, Here’s How Kobe Bryant Was Honoured

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Jojo Rabbit received six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Johansson. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Davis. It was chosen by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of the year 2019.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAJ THACKERAY VISITS SIDDHIVINAYAK
RAJINIKANTH'S PARTY LAUNCH IN MAY?
GAURAV BHATIA ON CONG WITH KEJRIWAL
WOMEN ASSAULTED AT DU’S GARGI FEST
SANDEEP DIKSHIT BLAMES SENIOR NETAS
JAISWAL TAKES AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER