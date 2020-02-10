Oscars 2020: Brie Larson Catches Taika Waititi Hiding His Award Under The Seat; Watch

Filmmaker Taika Waititi who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit was caught by actress Brie Larson as he was hiding the award. The filmmaker was caught smiling cheekily as he hid the award under the seat in front of him. Read what happened.

Brie Larson catches Taika Waititi hiding his Oscar

Taika Waititi won the Best Adapted Screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit. The award was announced by Natalie Portman, who will be soon seen together with the filmmaker in Thor: Love And Thunder. When the award was announced, the first person to offer congratulations was Scarlett Johansson. After his fun speech, Taika Waititi was caught by Brie Larson hiding his award.

Taika Waititi putting his oscar under the chair is a mood. #Oscars



🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/rpC5tVOVfT — Brie Larson Online (@blarsononline) February 10, 2020

Jojo Rabbit is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Taika Waititi. It is based on Christine Leunens' book Caging Skies. Roman Griffin Davis portrays the title character, Johannes "Jojo" Betzler, a Hitler Youth member who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. He must then question his beliefs while dealing with the intervention of his imaginary friend, a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler (Waititi). The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Jojo Rabbit received six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Johansson. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Davis. It was chosen by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of the year 2019.

