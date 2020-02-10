The Debate
Oscars 2020: Super Awkward Moments From the big Night Fans Can't Get Over

Hollywood News

From Martin Scorsese's short naps to Eminem's lost track, here are the Oscars 2020 most awkward and hilarious moments that have set the internet ablaze.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

The Academy Awards- Oscars 2020, is considered to be amongst the most prominent honour in the Hollywood film industry. Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are an international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

However, that's not just what the night is about. Stars glam up and their red carpet looks, various jokes by hosts and presenters, acceptance speeches, and other little moments are what makes the Oscars memorable for the audiences. Here's a look the most awkward and amusing moments from the big night.

Super awkward moments from the Oscars 2020 night

Only after Bong Joon Ho bagged so many awards at the big night, the former was bursting in happiness. Take a look at how  Bong Joon Ho could not stop himself from gazing at his award. His reaction is termed as 'funny' but 'the best' by fans. 

The Oscars 2020 night kick-started with a performance featuring the dramatic florals of Midsommar, leopard print dress of Queen & Slim, and 70s suits of Dolemite is My Name. Surprisingly, these are the films that weren't nominated for a single Academy Award. Take a look. 

Oscars 2020 LIVE: 'Parasite' Scripts History At 92nd Academy Awards, Wins Best Film

Oscars 2020: Date, Time, And Other Details Of The 92nd Academy Awards

Martin Scorsese's hilarious reaction to performances and award winners is unmissable. His varied reactions at the Oscars 2020 night has led to a meme fest. Check out. 

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig got an epic reaction from Billie Eilish that has created waves online. Billie Eilish seemed to be completely baffled during the duo's parody song performance. Check Billie's awkward reaction that has gone viral in no time.

Eminem performed his 2002 track Lose Yourself from the song 8 Mile. The singer appeared to have mic issues at the start and then was seen struggling on to the chorus. Watch video. 

Oscar 2020: Martin Scorsese Sleeps As Eminem Performs, Fans Call It 'priceless'

(Image courtesy: The Academy Twitter)

 

 

Published:
