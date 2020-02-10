Oscars 2020: Super Awkward Moments From the big Night Fans Can't Get Over

The Academy Awards- Oscars 2020, is considered to be amongst the most prominent honour in the Hollywood film industry. Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are an international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

However, that's not just what the night is about. Stars glam up and their red carpet looks, various jokes by hosts and presenters, acceptance speeches, and other little moments are what makes the Oscars memorable for the audiences. Here's a look the most awkward and amusing moments from the big night.

Super awkward moments from the Oscars 2020 night

Only after Bong Joon Ho bagged so many awards at the big night, the former was bursting in happiness. Take a look at how Bong Joon Ho could not stop himself from gazing at his award. His reaction is termed as 'funny' but 'the best' by fans.

Moment when Parasite wins the #Oscars for Best Picture pic.twitter.com/KdHlR4bjDg — Oscars 2020 (@TheAwards2020) February 10, 2020

The Oscars 2020 night kick-started with a performance featuring the dramatic florals of Midsommar, leopard print dress of Queen & Slim, and 70s suits of Dolemite is My Name. Surprisingly, these are the films that weren't nominated for a single Academy Award. Take a look.

Love how the opening monologue is an homage to how iconic the costume design Midsommar is, but it didn't receive any nominations for costume or production design #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ldGl7ZMMmP — Justine Peres Smith (@redroomrantings) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese's hilarious reaction to performances and award winners is unmissable. His varied reactions at the Oscars 2020 night has led to a meme fest. Check out.

Martin Scorsese listening to Eminem



VS



Martin Scorsese listening to speech from Bong Joon-ho



#Oscars pic.twitter.com/WIeimorc9o — cameron grant (@icamerongrant) February 10, 2020

Marty’s reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig vs his reaction to Eminem and y’all swear he’s not a feminist!!! pic.twitter.com/k00Fs1Uetj — cassandra (@jungIered) February 10, 2020

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig got an epic reaction from Billie Eilish that has created waves online. Billie Eilish seemed to be completely baffled during the duo's parody song performance. Check Billie's awkward reaction that has gone viral in no time.

fyi she was reacting to her face on screen,pic.twitter.com/OZhJJ3LY9v — яєι: 𝕟𝕖𝕠 𝕫𝕠𝕟𝕖 ¹²⁷ (@reictzen) February 10, 2020

Reaction of the night was brought to you by Billie Eilish #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qc8NfnCeCM — The Geek Point (@TheGeekPoint_) February 10, 2020

Eminem performed his 2002 track Lose Yourself from the song 8 Mile. The singer appeared to have mic issues at the start and then was seen struggling on to the chorus. Watch video.

Enimen was what the Oscars needed, but the audience looked a little shocked🤣🤣🤣🤣#Oscar2020 — Susan Rhodes (@Susanforney) February 10, 2020

