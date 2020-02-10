Oscars 2020: All The Biggest Milestones That Made History This Year

Every year Academy Awards sees milestones that make audiences happy. This year, Oscars 2020 achieved one of its biggest milestones ever when it awarded the trophy for Best Picture to Parasite. However, there are a few other milestones to celebrate from Oscars 2020 too. Here is a compilation of a few of them.

The first non-English language movie, Parasite wins Best Picture

The Academy Awards has always struggled to recognize movies that are not made in English. Parasite took home the biggest trophy of Oscars 2020. It is the first non-English movie to not just win the Best Picture award but it also won the award for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and the Best International Feature awards.

Brad Pitt won the first Award for acting

Brad Pitt is an exemplary movie star. However, he did not win any Oscars yet for acting. In the year 2014, the movie 12 Years A Slave won the Oscar for Best Picture. As Brad Pitt produced the movie, it gained him an Oscar then. But his second Oscar became his first for acting.

Taika Waititi is the first person of native descent to win Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi born in New Zealand won the Oscars 2020 for Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. He became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar. He is also the first of indigenous descent to be nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category, which by default makes him the first person of indigenous descent to win.

Medley conducted by a woman

Oscars 2020 saw the award for Original Score with a 42-piece orchestra. The orchestra played a medley of all the nominees which was conducted by a woman. This is the first time this happened in the history of Oscars.

