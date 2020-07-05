Did You Know Rihanna Passed On THESE Chartbuster Hits?: 'Shape Of You' To 'Cheap Thrills'

Rihanna is one of the most celebrated music artists in the world. The music maestro who gave hit songs like Umbrella, Work, Diamonds, We Found Love, Only Girl, and many more. But did you know that Rihanna has rejected top songs that have then gone to other artists? Rihanna has passed on some of the greatest songs and fans have no idea why. Listed below are some of the major songs passed on by Rihanna.

Cheap Thrills by Sia

This was the most popular party song back in 2016. The song today with its quirky video has a viewership of 1.4 billion. This song though was passed on by Rihanna and went on to Sia who found the song to be perfect for the year. Sia had earlier written Diamonds for Rihanna and with Cheap Thrills, she thought she had found another hit song.

Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran reportedly told BBC Radio 1 that he wrote his hit single with Rihanna in mind. The singer, however, when singing some of the lyrics thought about how Rihanna is not going to sing these words and thus decided to keep the song to himself. The song Shape Of You today has a viewership of 4.8 Billion. The song stars Jennie Pegouskie and Yama.

DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love by Usher

The popular song DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love by Usher is the ultimate party anthem. The song was written by Max Martin who also wrote songs like Baby One More Time and Backstreet’s Back. Martin was one of the songwriters to pitch songs for Rihanna’s 2010 album, Loud. Sadly the song DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love could not make the cut to Rihanna but worked well for Usher. The song has a viewership of 279 million on YouTube.

Don’t Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers

The popular song Don’t Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers was a huge sensation when it came out. The song written by Alex Pall did not make it to Rihanna. The writer in an interview spoke of how it was okay that Rihanna rejected their demo. The writer also felt that young unknown artists have hunger and they’re willing to work really hard. The team later recorded the track with Daya. The song has an overall viewership of 1.5 billion on YouTube.

