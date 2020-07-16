Drake Pictured With Rihanna's Brother In Her Hometown, Fans Speculate Possible Romance

Rapper Drake was spotted mingling with Rihanna’s family while he visited Barbados. Drake, on July 14, posted a picture with Rihanna’s brother Rorrey Fenty as he visited the Umbrella singer’s hometown. In the numerous pictures that have gone viral, the Gods Plan singer was seen smiling and posing alongside Rihanna’s brother and a few other people.

ALSO READ: Here's A Brief History Of Rihanna's Relationships; From Drake To Travis Scott

Drake spotted with Rihanna’s brother

Drake spotted out today on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/aZQOO0u5OS — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 14, 2020

Ladies!!!!! Looka the baby hair caramel latte in Rihanna Drive.! @Drake ðŸ¥µ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/GiwXLJqMHk — Lyn ðŸ¦‹ (@StylalynXO) July 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Steph Curry Claims He Doesn't Mind Drake Trash-talk Even Though It Goes Too Far Sometimes

In the pictures, Drake is seen wearing a face mask while he mingles with some of the people on the street near Rihanna’s childhood home. The street was named Rihanna Drive in 2017, to honour the singer who has her roots in Barbados. Drake, 33 is seen wearing a graphic green and black coloured shirt and completing the look with a pair of white coloured shorts. He opted for white shoes and a pair of similar coloured socks.

(Image Credits: Drake Instagram)

ALSO READ: Here's Drake's Huge Net Worth As He Donates $100,000 To Bail Black Lives Matter Protestors

Drake's out in Barbados looking for Rihanna pic.twitter.com/IBDAMcyjmr — G ãŠ™ï¸ (@TheDiorRemix) July 13, 2020

Drake took to social media account and posted a picture with Rihanna’s brother. In the picture, Drake is seen putting his arm around Rihanna’s brother as they pose for the lens. The rapper was supposedly on a beach when he hung out with three other people on the island of Barbados.

ALSO READ: All The Times When Rihanna Expressed Her Love For LeBron James Openly; See Pics

Fans' comments

Hanging with RiRi’s brother? ðŸ‘€ i see where this is going — BiancaðŸ¦‹ðŸ’• (@biancaapinkk99) July 15, 2020

Ain’t that Rihanna’s brother in the last pic ðŸ¤” — âœž (@trapmoneydre) July 15, 2020

Him and Rihanna must be working on a track together ðŸ˜Š — RosaJulietðŸ’— (@Dream_ofjeane) July 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Rihanna And Hassan Jameel's Complete Relationship Timeline From 2016 To 2020

It has been reported that Rihanna, at the beginning of 2020, broke up with her boyfriend of almost 3 years Hassan Jameel and is newly single. Hence, fans on social media seem to think that Drake visiting Rihanna’s hometown has something to do with the fact that he is involved with her romantically. Drake raised many eyebrows when he posed alongside Rihanna’s brother Rorrey in the pictures that have gone viral.

Rihanna and Drake have been linked previously as this sparked dating rumours between 2009 to 2016. The pair collaborated on numerous occasions throughout these years and allegedly had an on and off romance as well. During the Vanguard award in 2016 MTC VMAs, Drake was called on stage to present an award to Rihanna. While he complimented the singer extensively, at the end of his speech, he was also heard confessing his feelings for the 32-year-old singer. Drake, before presenting the award to Rihanna, stated that he has been in love with her since he was 22 years old.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Sees Herself As A Mother In The Next 10 Years; Reveals She Wants '3-4 Kids'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.