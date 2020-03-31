The Debate
Beyonce's Photos Prove That The Singer Slays In All-things Floral, See Pics

Hollywood News

Beyonce is a very popular American singer, songwriter and performer. Beyonce's Instagram is also proof that she is an avid fashionista and style icon.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyonce

Beyoncé has one of the largest fan following globally. Beyonce is one of the most prolific American singer, songwriter and performer of this time. Other than being super successful, Beyonce is also a style icon for millions. The 38-year-old singer has given multiple chartbusters and hit songs like Halo, Crazy in Love, Single Ladies, etc. Beyonce's Instagram handle is full of pictures of herself, her kids and family pictures. Take a look at the singer's love for floral clothes, here below.

Beyonce looks stunning in the above pictures. Beyonce can be seen flaunting floral printed white dresses. She has kept her hair loose for all the three looks. Beyonce's Instagram is full of such beautiful pictures of the singer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beyonce's photos are absolutely stunning. She can be seen wearing a floral printed off-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline in the first image. In the second photo, Beyonce is donning a floral printed blue shirt. The very stylish singer has paired both the looks with funky shades.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beyonce looks ravishing in the above photos flaunting her baby bump. Beyonce's photos are proof that pregnancy did not stop her from dressing the way she wanted. In the first picture, she is donning an all-black attire with a very attractive floral printed black jacket. In the second image, she is flaunting a floral long dress.

