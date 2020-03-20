Beyonce Shares How She Manages Balance Between Public And Personal Life

Beyonce is one of the successful music artists of all time. The R&B singer rose to fame in the 1990s when she was a part of a three-girl band called Destiny's Child. The group saw a lot of success before the disbandment of the group. Beyonce released her solo album in 2003 titled Dangerously in Love featuring songs like Crazy in Love and Baby Boy that led her to debut on the US Billboards Top 200 at the time. The album Lemonade that she surprisingly dropped in 2016 also became the world's best selling album for the year.

How Beyonce handles public and private life

In an interview with a world-famous public speaker and host Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce revealed one essential motto that she followed in her life. She said that it was important to segregate the things that one shared with the public and the things that one did not. She also mentioned in the interview how she struggled with her innate habit to please everyone. The interview was taken in the year 2013 but there are many important lessons one can still learn from Queen B's successful life story.

Image courtesy: OWN YouTube

Being real in the prism of fame

When Oprah asked how Beyonce kept herself real in the prism of fame that surrounded her all the time, Beyonce credited her humbleness to her mother’s teachings for not being swayed away in the limelight. Beyonce said that even though she struggled with the 'disease to please', she was still learning to control that habit on many levels.

Beyonce said that while doing business, being polite did not go well as people push a novice as long as they want. Hence, she tried to learn to be kind while being strong and being fair to herself and her hard work.

The balance between her personal life and career

She mentioned that she shared about her personal life and experiences through her music and that's how she would like it to be. She did not want everybody to know everything about her as it was important for her to maintain the mystery. Beyonce suggested that there was a time and place for everything and everything need not have to be out in the public.

