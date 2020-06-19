Beyonce, One Direction And Other Artists Who Promoted Self-love Through Their Songs

Beyonce and many other artists over the years have talked about the concept of beauty. Their song lyrics have not only touched millions of hearts but have also busted several beauty standards. These songs have stood the test time and continue to entertain their listeners. Apart from having unforgettable lyrics, these songs have also empowered its listeners to embrace their imperfections and love themselves.

Beyonce and other artists who championed self-love and beauty

1. Pretty Hurts – Beyonce

Beyonce has always been a champion of real beauty standards and talking about self-love. Her song Pretty Hurts further supports her take on real beauty and fake standards that taints our self-confidence. The Pretty Hurts lyrics also call out these beauty standards with the verse, “Perfection is a disease of a nation”.

2. Scars to Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

Just like Pretty Hurts by Beyonce, Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful is also an ode to the importance of self-love. The song’s lyrics talk about how we are beautiful just the way we are and how we do not need to change a thing about ourselves just because the industry has set certain standards.

3. Beautiful – Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is also a pop icon who motivates her listeners to embrace themselves and believe that they are beautiful. Just like Beyonce, Christina Aguilera also calls out the beauty industry and people who want people to fit in a certain mold. Christina’s song Beautiful features lyrics like, “I am beautiful/ No matter what they say/ Words can’t bring me down/ I’m beautiful”. These lyrics have stood the test of time and hence the song is considered as a self-love anthem by many.

4. Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars

Apart from these female pop icons like Beyonce, Alessia Cara, and Christina Aguilera many male singers have talked about beauty in their songs. Bruno Mars’ romantic track Just The Way You Are says it all in the title itself.

5. Little Things – One Direction

One Direction is another set of artists that talk about embracing oneself. Little Things is considered to be one of their most successful tracks. The credit of this song’s success is given to its heartfelt lyrics. The song includes lyrics, “I know you’ve never loved the crinkles by your eyes/ when you smile/ You’ve never loved your stomach or your thighs/ The dimples in your back at the bottom of your spine/ But I’ll love them endlessly”.

