Beyonce Pens Letter To Kentucky Attorney General Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

American singer Beyonce has penned a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Breonna was shot dead in a cross-firing that took place in her apartment. Following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, many people are demanding a fair trial and speedy decision in Taylor’s case.

The United States of America and several parts of the world are witnessing revolutionary protests due to the Black Lives Matter movement. Although the movement has been active for several years, this year, the BLM movement witnessed tremendous support after the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death has led to people demanding justice for several Black Americans who were victims of police brutality.

Beyonce is currently demanding justice for one such Black American woman named Breonna Taylor. Breonna was shot dead in her home while asleep on March 13, 2020, by police officers after they used a no-knock warrant. Beyonce has written an open letter on her website to the Kentucky Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

In her letter, Beyonce said that three months have passed since the LMPD’s (Louisville Metro Police Department) have raised more questions than given answers in Breonna’s case. She further pointed out that according to the incident report, Ms. Taylor suffered no injuries, yet she was shot eight times. According to the letter, the LMPD officers also claimed that they announced themselves but Breonna’s boyfriend and neighbours disagree with the police’s statement.

Since all the officers involved in George Floyd’s murder are facing charges, many people are also demanding officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to face charges. Beyoncé also mentioned in her letter that zero arrests have been made in Taylor’s case and no officers involved have been fired. While concluding her letter, Beyonce demanded transparency and thorough investigation in cases involving deaths of unarmed Black citizens.

Beyonce talked about how Breonna Taylor’s case falls into a pattern of no action after a tragedy. She mentioned that every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, two tragedies take place, namely – the death itself and the inaction that follows this death. She directly addressed to the Kentucky Attorney General and told them to end the pattern. She also told them to take swift action and charge all the officers involved.

