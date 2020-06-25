Britney Spears Gets Called Out By Beyonce's Beyhive As She Calls Herself 'Queen B'

Pop icon Britney Spears recently came face-to-face with the 'Beyhive'. It all started when in her latest Instagram post, Britney Spears called herself “Queen B” which left Beyonce’s fans fuming. Since the Drunk in Love singer is called "Queen B" by her fans, the title itself is extremely popular in the music scene.

Britney Spears gets called out by Beyhive

Several pop stars and artists around the globe have a dedicated fan base. Over the years, these true blood fan bases have gained a title for themselves. These fan bases or fandoms are known to be extremely protective of their favourite artists and their bands and often compete with each other.

One of the biggest and most powerful pop artist fandoms in the world is the Beyhive, which is the cult name is for the die-hard fans of Beyonce. Recently, the Beyhive showed their love for their Queen B when they clapped back at singer Britney Spears for using the title for herself.

It all started when Britney Spears posted a picture of a bee. The pop singer talked about bees being nature’s chemist in the post. Britney Spears’ fans poured in their love and also appreciated her in the comment section. Many of her fans even called her a “Queen”. Take a look at Britney Spears’ post here and also take a look at some of the comments.

So to thank her fans, Britney Spears posted a drawing of bee and thanked her followers for calling her a “queen”. She captioned the picture saying, “To all my fans who called me Queen B. I believe this would be more accurate!!”. Once again, her fans loved the post but Beyhive was not having it.

They were quick to thrash the singer for stealing Beyonce’s title. Britney Spears’ comment section was filled with the Beyhive’s comment. Many Britney Spears’ fans warned her about the backlash in the picture’s comment section but the singer is yet to react to the turn of events. See Britney Spears’ Instagram post and also the backlash she received in the comment section.

