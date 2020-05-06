Beyonce Reveals How She Managed Career After Becoming A Mother

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication. During an interview, Beyonce responded to how she will manage her career after becoming a mother for the second time. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Empowering Tips From Beyonce That Will Inspire To Take Charge Of Own Life

Beyonce’s response to managing her career after becoming a mother

Beyonce tied the knot with one of America’s biggest singers, Jay-Z, on April 4, 2008. As of today, the two are proud parents of three children. Their eldest daughter is Blue Ivy, born in 2013, and twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Beyonce was asked to share some tips on how to manage the career after becoming a mother.

Also Read | 'Riverdale' Actor Camila Mendes Recreates Beyonce's Pregnancy Photoshoot With A Twist; See

Even if one is extremely successful and rich, celebrities like Beyonce are not immune from the social pressure to bounce back from pregnancy and return to work as quickly as possible. Beyonce said that after the birth of her first child, she believed in the things society said about how her body should look. She put a lot of pressure on herself to lose all the baby weight in just three months. She even scheduled a small tour to assure she would do it.

Also Read | The Story Behind Beyonce's Iconic Song, 'Halo'; Check Details

However, Beyonce revealed that she approached her work differently after the emergency C-section she underwent for the birth of her twins. After the C-section, her core felt different. It had been major surgery. Beyonce revealed that she is not sure everyone understands that she needs time to heal and to recover. Sometimes one should take some time off work for themselves after giving birth to a child as a women’s body undergoes a lot in this process, she said.

Also Read | Beyonce's Success Mantras Will Teach You To Live Life On Your Own Terms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.