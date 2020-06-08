Beyonce’s Awards And Accolades That Fans Should Know About; See List

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. In a three decade long career, Beyonce has touched sky-high success and has gained many achievements. Here are the accolades and awards won by Beyonce in her career so far-

Beyonce’s awards and accolades

Beyonce has been much appreciated for her work and has received numerous awards. Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Beyonce is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) listed Beyonce as the top certified artist of the 2000s decade, with a total of 64 certifications.

In 2009, The Observer named her the Artist of the Decade and Billboard named her the Top Female Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist of the Decade.

In 2010, Billboard named her in their Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the past two decades list at number 15. In 2010, she also received Award of Honor for Artist of the Decade at the NRJ Music Award and at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, Beyonce received the inaugural Billboard Millennium Award.

In 2012, VH1 ranked her third on their list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music, behind Mariah Carey and Madonna.

Beyonce received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards and was honoured as Honorary Mother of the Year at the Australian Mother of the Year Award in Barnardo's Australia for her Humanitarian Effort in the region and the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Icon Award in 2016.

In 2019, she received NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year and the Soul Train Music Award for Sammy Davis Jr. Entertainer of the Year.

In 2019, alongside Jay Z, they received GLAAD Vanguard Award that is presented to a member of the entertainment community who does not identify as LGBT but who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBT people.

Beyonce has won 24 Grammy Awards, both as a solo artist and member of Destiny's Child and The Carters, making her the second most honoured female artist by the Grammys, behind Alison Krauss. She is also the most nominated woman in Grammy Award history with a total of 70 nominations.

Beyonce has also won 24 MTV Video Music Awards, making her the most-awarded artist in Video Music Award history. She won two awards each with The Carters and Destiny's Child making her lifetime total of 28 VMAs.

Beyonce was named on the 2016 BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour Power List as one of seven women judged to have had the biggest impact on women's lives over the past seven decades, alongside Margaret Thatcher, Barbara Castle, Helen Brook, Germaine Greer, Jayaben Desai and Bridget Jones.

Beyonce was named the Most Powerful Woman in Music on the BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour Power List in 2020.

