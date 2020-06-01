Urvashi Rautela Switches Her ‘Beyonce Mode On’ Amid The Lockdown; Watch Here

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is Urvashi Rautela, who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how she is spending her time amid the lockdown. Recently, Urvashi Rautela switched her ‘Beyonce Mode On’, as she posted a video on herself dancing on a Beyonce song, on her social media that has left fans drooling. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Beyonce Mode On’

Along with acting and modelling, Urvashi Rautela also specialises in dancing. She has often posted videos of herself dancing on her social media. On June 1, 2020, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle to reveal that she has switched on her ‘Beyonce Mode’ and to post a video of herself dancing, with added special visual effects.

Her caption for the post read, “BEYONCE MODE ON 👑🪐shot 🎥 this a month back 🌼 been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha 🔥🔥🔥 If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here's your chance

I say, left cheek, right cheek, drop it low, then swang

Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game

IVY PARK on my frame gang, gang, gang, gang

If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain

Please don't get me hype, write my name in ice

Can't argue with these lazy bitches, I just raise my price

I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my mama was a savage, nigga, got this shit from Tina #love #UrvashiRautela #dance #savage #savagechallenge #savageremix #savageremixchallenge #beyonce #megantheestallion #clonesquad”.

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and black track pants in the video. She has left her straight hair open and applied nude makeup. The video went viral as soon as Urvashi Rautela posted it, and it set the internet on fire. The post received over three lakh likes in no-time and got spammed with comments appreciating Urvashi Rautela’s looks and talent.

