Rihanna Vs Beyonce- Who Wore Animal Print Dress Better? See Pictures

Rihanna and Beyonce are both extremely talented and well-known international singers. The two have been often spotted together at various events. Here’s who between the two stars wore the animal print better. Read ahead to know more-

Rihanna and Beyonce - Who wore the animal print better?

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Every scroll through her Instagram account gives major fashion inspiration. She posted this pic on her social media handle and fans went berserk appreciating it

Rihanna is seen posing wearing an animal print bodycon. She has worn black heels and taken an animal print thick fur scarf along with it. Rihanna has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. She has applied nude makeup. Rihanna is truly looking like a boss in this picture.

Beyonce

Beyonce too is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She too was spotted in a stunning leopard-print dress and fans were quick to appreciate the diva

In comparison to Rihanna, Beyonce is seen wearing an animal print skin-fit knee-length tube dress. She has worn hand gloves matching with her dress, and black heels. She has left her braided hair open, giving them a centre partition. Beyonce has applied nude makeup. Queen B looks nothing short of a fashion goddess in this picture.

