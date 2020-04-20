5 Times Beyonce And Jay Z Gave Fans Total Couple Goals; See Pics

Beyonce and Jay Z officially tied the knot in 2008. The couple has always been the talk of the town ever since they made public appearances together. The couple has set major goals with their various Instagram posts and their public appearances together. One such picture of the couple enjoying their moment together went viral as fans showered them with love, take a look.

Beyonce's picture with Jay Z is all about couple goals

Jay Z and Beyonce were both seen in formal outfits. Beyonce wore a deep V-neckline grey dress and paired it with silver earrings and rings. She wore matching heels and let her hair down, looking like a completed goddess. With a light pink lipstick, the actor completed her look with minimal makeup. Jay Z, on the other hand, looked dapper in a pink blazer and pants. He wore a white shirt to complete his look, as the couple posed for some candid pictures.

Check out some other adorable pictures of the couple

From dressing up as sports stars on Halloween to sharing cute birthday celebration videos on Instagram, the couple is also known to receive awards together, giving major goals. Jay Z and Beyonce have also collaborated together for a few songs winning appreciation for it, from their fans.

