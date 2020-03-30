Beyonce And Jay Z's Live Performances Will Make Fans Go 'crazy In Love' With Them

Hollywood stars, Beyonce and Jay Z began their journey as good friends and went on to being each other’s, soulmate. As per reports, the two have always managed to woo audiences with their adorable moments together. Being among the top singers in the world, Beyonce and Jay Z have always managed to steal hearts from fans and audiences for their amazing music. The two have also performed at several tours together, here’s taking a look at Beyonce and Jay Z live performances together.

After her marriage with Jay Z, Beyonce went on to perform live and she titled her tour as ‘The Mrs Carter Show.’ During the concert, Jay Z went on to give several guest appearances. The concert was reported to be one of the highest-grossing concerts in 2013. Fans couldn't stop going gaga about it.

After the two tied the knot, they went on giving duo performances and it was titled as ‘The Carters.’ The two performed at several tours together. As per reports, their first tour began in April 2013 making it one of the famous shows at that time. It was also reported that the tickets were sold out as soon as they were available to their audiences. Below are a few videos of Beyonce and Jay Z performing together, take a look.

