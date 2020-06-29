Beyonce To Release Visual Album 'Black Is King' Inspired By 'Lion King' On Disney Plus

Queen B a.k.a. Beyonce is all set to drop a brand new visual album titled Black Is King on Disney Plus. Disney Plus will be releasing this album on the first anniversary of Disney’s Lion King. Coincidentally, Beyonce voiced the character of Nala in this live-action film. Find out more details Beyonce’s visual album titled Black Is King here.

Beyonce all set to drop new visual album ‘Black Is King’

American singer Beyonce has been spending her time in quarantine campaigning for black lives. Queen B has shown her vocal support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, in her over the top Queen B style, Beyonce is ready to release a new visual album/film titled Black Is King.

This brand new visual will be soon released on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. The release of Black Is King also coincides with the release date of Disney’s Lion King. Black Is King is heavily inspired by Lion King and is directed and executive produced by Beyonce herself. A one-minute Black Is King trailer was also dropped on beyonce.com.

Beyonce’s new visual album will also feature many stars from Lion King. These include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay–Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Jessica Reyez. Beyonce has also made sure to make several African artists like Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Busiswa, and Salatiel part of Black Is King.

Black Is King is also a celebratory memoir created by Beyonce. According to a media portal’s report, Disney and Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment have released a statement regarding this album. They have called Black Is King “a celebratory memoir” created for the world on the Black experience. Black Is King will also symbolise a film that has been created to rebuild a story for the ages that will rebuild the present.

The visual album/ film also reimagines lessons from Lion King for the current generation. The film will address the young generation as “kings and queens” who are in search of their crowns. According to the media portal’s report, the film was in production for nearly a year with its cast and crew. This crew also represents the diversity and connectivity the film wants to showcase. Black Is King will also pay tribute to several Black families through its visuals. These visuals will help people understand Black resilience and culture.

