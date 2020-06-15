Beyonce's Most Loved Songs That Crossed Over 100 Million Views On YouTube

Beyonce is often regarded as the queen of modern-day songs and her fans often call her voice to be angelic. Beyoncé’s songs often create new records and are loved by many world over. It comes as no surprise that the singer has dominated charts for several years and has always given some great performances as well in the process. Her videos on Youtube too do not go unnoticed and often create huge numbers in terms of viewership. Hence here are some music videos by Beyonce that have crossed over 100 million views on Youtube.

Beyonce's most loved songs which have crossed over 100 million views

If I Were A Boy

Released in October of 2009, Beyonce uploaded this song which became a raging hit among fans. The feminist perspective and the narrative of the song was something that attracted fans to listen to it. The song speaks about the freedom a boy has and Beyonce professes her wish to just be a boy for a day to experience it. The lyrics of the song are quite reflective of things which are quite normal for boys but not as much for women. This song crossed over 400 million views on Youtube and is still growing to this day. It surpassed the 100 million mark a long time ago and currently is still on the rise despite releasing in 2009.

Diva

Another song that was released in the same month in 2009 was Diva by Beyonce. The singer was steadily rising up in terms of popularity and it reflected in her music. The song Diva talks about women who work hard and therefore define the word Diva. The song also sheds light on a career-oriented woman and her goals making a name for herself. This song was a huge hit and thus gave in further into the feminist narrative of Beyonce which was being loved by her fans during the time. Diva too crossed over 100 million views a long back and currently stands at 195 million-plus views. The song may soon reach 200 million views as the popularity of the song is still evident among fans of Beyonce.

Single Ladies

One of the most famous songs that came out in the year 2009 was Single Ladies by Beyonce. The song is tremendously popular and is heard by millions even to this day. Several parties and clubs often play this song even today and people seem to enjoy this song by Beyonce very much. The song currently has over 2 million likes on Youtube and is one of the most loved songs by Beyonce. The views of this song crossed 100 million views a long time back and broke some major records. The song currently stands at 700 million views and is still on the rise.

7/11

7/11 by Beyonce is a feel-good number that she uploaded on her Youtube channel. The video begins with Beyonce goofing around and dancing in her balcony. As the video progresses, viewers see her friends and the entire video then appears to be a vlog created by Beyonce. The song released in 2014 during late November and has gone on to garner a staggering 2.8 million likes till date. The song crossed 100 million views and stands at over 500 million views currently.

