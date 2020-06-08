Beyonce’s Commencement Speech To Class Of 2020 Gives 'goosebumps' To Netizens

Recently, Beyoncé was seen talking to the graduates of 2020 via the YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020. She talked about how Black Lives Matter as she gave a powerful speech. Read to know more details about the whole story:

The whole world was shocked after the death of George Floyd and several celebrities all over the world came forward to express their opinions on the incident. In the YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020, Beyonce came forward and talked to the graduates about how the world is changing and the ball is now in their court. She said that the class has arrived in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic, and a worldwide outrage over the “senseless” death of a black man.

Beyoncé delivers a powerful speech to the graduates

The pop star hailed the community for their expression and the fact that they raised their voices for the betterment of the society and to stop the injustice. She praised the graduates and said that she understands the value of education. Beyoncé stated that they have achieved what their parents and grandparents could hardly dream of.

Beyonce further revealed how she had to own her business, her skills, and her masters in order to be successful. She said that women did not have a seat at the table, so she chopped that wood down and built her own table. She also talked about how rejection can be hard and that she has faced it several times. The singer then said that when one feels that they are not in control of a situation, it should be turned into motivation.

She said that there is a lot of power in thoughts and words and every action has its own consequence. She then said that all people have a responsibility. Fans of the artist are supporting her and taking to their social media handle to talk about the same. Here is what people have been saying about Beyonce's speech:

Fans react to Beyonce's speech

“Your blackness is beautiful”



She’s trying to not break💔

This words coming from her heart#Beyonce on #DearClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/WWmuEab1rq — Jose | BLM (@Jose_Tohidi) June 7, 2020

QUEEN! I honestly didn’t realize I needed Beyonce to speak , to ACTUALLY SIT DOWN AND SPEAK to us - until now. I don’t know about anyone of you , but I feel like I could rip this world a new one . I’m motivated to live my purpose. Motivated to be better #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/gZJ5fd6JZL — Junia Sebego MakeUp (@JuniaSebego) June 8, 2020

Goosebumps down my spine and medulla oblongata 😭🙏🏾😫 OATH! My purpose and my life has been validified all because #Beyonce said “I see you”. This is a true testament of how words have the power to inspire, build and transform. pic.twitter.com/JJuRw1IuSz — Junia Sebego MakeUp (@JuniaSebego) June 8, 2020

not me crying in the dark after watching the #Beyonce commencement speech 😭😭. she was talking directly to meeee 😭🤎 pic.twitter.com/vWRm0ngqu3 — agee bee (@Agee_Bee) June 8, 2020

Her entire speech was so inspirational and captivating 💝 A queen truly, go watch it, even if you aren’t a grad student. Its such an uplifting motivating experience 😊 #Beyonce #2020graduation pic.twitter.com/8mJo2YIkwV — BitxhSzn (@VNTYSZN) June 8, 2020

