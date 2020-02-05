Rihanna Is All Set To Receive The President's Award At The NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna is all set to receive the President’s Award at the 51st National Association for Advancement of Coloured People Image Awards. This President’s Award will be given to Rihanna due to her stellar contribution as a public servant to the society. The CEO of NAACP made a statement regarding Rihanna being honoured with this award.

For the past few years, Rihanna has been branching out as an entrepreneur. She is not only an accomplished musician and actor but also a beauty mogul. Her makeup brand Fenty is has become world-famous for its inclusivity and quality. Her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is also known for being inclusive of various body shapes and sizes and addressing various body issues.

Now, Rihanna's contribution to her philanthropic movements is getting recognition with an NAACP President’s Award. The Work singer is all set to receive the President’s Award that recognises special achievement and distinguished public service. Riri is all set to receive this award during the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Image Awards.

Recently, the President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson talked about Rihanna as a recipient of this award. In his statement, Derrick said that Rihanna has not only enjoyed a ground-breaking career as an artist and a musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.

He further added that from Rihanna’s business achievements through her cosmetic line Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, she epitomises the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that the NAACP seeks in the President’s Award recipient.

