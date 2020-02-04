Rihanna And Kendall Jenner's Lingerie Collection To Take Cues From This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day typically calls for flowers and chocolates, not to forget, it is also a fun opportunity to treat yourself with some stunning lingerie and surprise your partner. Time and again, we have seen several celebs slaying in lingerie. Be it any fiery numbers like a crimson, candy apple or moodier shades like berry and wine. If you are looking forward to making this Valentine’s Day special for your partner, then you have come to the perfect place. Here is a collection of stunning lingeries donned by celebs to take cues from, this Valentine.

Rihanna

Rihanna is a phenomenal singer with great elegance and poise. She is recognised for embracing different music styles and has reinvented her image throughout her career. Apart from singing, Rihanna is popular among her fans for her keen fashion sense. She has her own cosmetic and clothing line. The new year brought a new collection for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line of lingerie. Taking to Instagram, Rihanna announced it on the New Year’s Day and regardless to say, the new Valentine’s Day lingerie collection is jaw-dropping.

Have A look at Rihanna’s lingerie collection here:

Purple Lingerie

Red Lingerie

Black Lingerie

Neon Lingerie

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is making waves in Hollywood with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a popular actor and model, fans hail the beauty mogul for her fashion statements. Kendall Jenner developed a keen interest in fashion at a very young age. She has consistently wowed her fans be it her red carpet looks or bikini looks. Kendall Jenner has time and again inspired many by giving major fashion goals. With Valentine’s Day being around the corner, we have compiled a few of her lingerie looks that have set the temperatures soaring.

Have a look at Kendall Jenner’s lingerie looks here:

Purple Lingerie

Blue Berry Lingerie

Sheer Blue Lingerie

Vibrant Lingerie

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the American socialite is popular for stealing the limelight by her fashion sense. The fashion enthusiast became famous at a very young age and have gained a humungous fan following. Her Instagram profile is an inspiration to many as it filled with sensual and jaw-dropping photos. Kylie Jenner never fails to make headlines, be it her bikini looks or lingerie looks. Kylie Jenner recently was the talk of the town as she shared a few lingerie looks of her.

Here’s a compilation of Kylie Jenner’s lingerie look:

Sheer Lingerie

Off-White Lingerie

