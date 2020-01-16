Beyonce shows Off Her New Ivy Park Athleisure Wear; See Pics

Beyonce has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for the reintroduction of the brand Ivy Park. Ivy Park made its debut in 2016 and the first athleisure line of the brand was sold via Topshop. But now Ivy Park has a collaboration with the sports legend Adidas to sell their products and Beyonce has become the face of the brand. Ivy Park’s Instagram has been sharing pictures of Beyoncé for quite a long time now. The line of new clothes will be releasing on January 18, 2020. Here are a few pictures of Beyonce in the athleisure wear of Ivy Park which they posted on their official Instagram page.

Beyonce shows off her new Ivy Park athleisure wear:

In these pictures, we can see that the colours chosen by the brand are very specific and are reimagined by Beyonce. The colours chosen by Ivy Park are cream, solar orange, and maroon. These new looks look fresher than the existing sportswear brads. Many new designs are visible in the new collection. From sleek sinkers to jumpsuits, the collection has it all.

Image courtesy: Ivy Park Instagram

