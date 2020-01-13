The Debate
From Beyonce To Malaika Arora, Check Out These Celebs Slaying In Yousef Aljasmi Design

Hollywood News

Beyonce's photos show her slaying in Yousef Aljasmi's signature sequin dress. Read ahead to know about all the Hollywood and Bollywood stars slaying in them.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyonce's photos

Yousef Aljasmi is a designer and an owner of both, Yousef Aljasmi Haute Couture and Yousef Aljasmi Bride.Originally from Kuwait, Yousef was mesmerized by fashion from an early age.

The designer is known to celebrate the shape and beauty of a woman by creating one-off, detailed pieces that ooze elegance, so the woman feels beautiful from the inside as well as outside. Today, the fashion house of Yousef Aljasmi includes a couture line, bridal wear, casual ready-to-wear designs and accessories for young women with modern, dynamic lifestyles.

Yousef is a signature of glamour with a dash of luxury. Here are some actors who slayed in Yusef Aljasmi's signature sequin clothes-

Celebs who slayed in Yusef Aljasmi's signature sequin clothes

 

Beyonce 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

Cardi B

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

Jacqueline Fernandez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

Malaika Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published:
